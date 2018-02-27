Ratings: Good Doctor Returns to Lows, Bested in Time Slot by NBC's Good Girls

The Good Doctor returned Monday to 7.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, down 19 and 23 percent from its last fresh outing to mark series lows.

Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelor (6.5 mil/1.8) ticked up week-to-week, tying its season high in the demo.

Over on NBC, The Voice (12.2 mil/2.8) dominated the night in both measures, though it looks to be the competition’s lowest rated spring premiere. Leading out of that, Good Girls debuted to 6 mil and a 1.5, improving on time slot predecessor The Brave‘s own apres-Voice premiere (6 mil/1.3) as well as its freshman average (4.6 mil/0.9).

Versus Taken‘s year-ago launch (7.5 mil/1.6) out of The Voice, Good Girls was off just a tenth in the demo. TVLine readers gave the dramedy an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere….

FOX | Lucifer (3.2 mil/0.8) returned down two tenths, while The Resident (3.9 mil/0.8) slipped to season lows.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (1.5 mil/0.4) held steady; iZombie (1 mil/0.3, average reader grade “A-“) opened Season 4 with its usual demo rating while drawing its biggest audience since its sophomore finale.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (6.1 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths, hitting a series low in the demo. Man With a Plan (5.9 mil/1.0) and Superior Donuts (5.1 mil/0.9) each dipped one tenth, with the former tying its series low. Living Biblically debuted to 5 mil and a 0.8 (and a TVLine reader grade of “C”), below 9JKL‘s finale (4.9 mil/0.9) and freshman average (5.3 mil/1.0). Scorpion (5 mil/0.8) flirted with its smallest audience ever while steady in the demo.

