Denis Leary Joins Animal Kingdom Season 3 as [Spoiler]'s Father

Just when you thought the family drama on Animal Kingdom couldn’t get any more complicated, here comes yet another shady figure from the Cody clan’s checkered history.

Denis Leary is joining the TNT drama for its upcoming third season, TVLine has learned, playing Billy, the estranged drifter father of Deran (played by Jake Weary) who was kicked out years ago by Ellen Barkin’s Smurf.

“Denis Leary’s extensive and successful career playing complicated, flawed characters makes him the perfect addition to this badass Animal Kingdom family,” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. (His previous TV credits include starring roles on Rescue Me and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.)

VIDEOSWatch Animal Kingdom Season 3 Teaser Trailer

In other Animal Kingdom news, star Scott Speedman — whose character Baz was shot in the second season finale — has been cast on Grey’s Anatomy in a top-secret role, causing many fans of his TNT show to question whether Baz will survive.

Animal Kingdom returns to TNT for its third season this summer. Your thoughts on Leary’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.