Chicago Fire Sneak Peek: Casey and Severide's Leap Leads to More Danger

Thursday’s Chicago Fire (NBC, 10/9c) reveals what happened after that explosive cliffhanger, and if you simply can’t wait to find out how Casey and Severide fared after jumping off that roof, you’re in luck — but one of the guys isn’t so fortunate.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek picks up with the two firemen leaping into the river below, where one of them doesn’t immediately surface to the top of the water. While Casey frantically screams for Severide, Stella spots her roomie’s body helplessly floating and takes action to rescue him. Will the life-and-death scenario finally get the friends to open up about their feelings for one another? The episode’s description only reveals that Stella “makes a decision regarding her living arrangement with Severide.”

Elsewhere in the hour, Boden reluctantly allows a photographer to do a “day-in-the-life” feature at the firehouse after his photos of Casey and Severide jumping make the newspaper’s front page. Meanwhile, Dawson and Brett try to find out what keeps happening to a frequent flier who lives on the streets, and Herrmann decides to take up life-coaching as a side job.

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Casey and Severide’s “insane” leap.