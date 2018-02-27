Big Little Lies: Adam Scott Back as a Series Regular for Season 2

Cue Madeline’s adulterous transgression being exposed in 3, 2, 1…

Adam Scott has inked a deal to reprise his role as Reese Witherspoon’s patient, loyal, faithful other half in Big Little Lies‘ forthcoming second season, TVLine has learned.

An HBO spokesperson confirmed that Scott — who’s currently starring in Fox’s Ghosted — will be back as a series regular for the seven-episode follow-up, which begins shooting next month ahead of a 2019 premiere. The rep also teased that Scott’s Ed will be “forced to confront major challenges in his marriage to Madeline.”

In Big Little Lies‘ first season, Witherspoon’s alter ego had an extramarital fling with the school’s theater director — an affair (we were led to believe) she kept hidden from Ed. It’s safe to say the “major challenges” Ed will be facing involves him learning about Madeline’s infidelity.

Word of Scott’s return follows news that all of the series’ leading ladies — including Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz — will be back for Season 2. They all join Big Little Lies virgin Meryl Streep, who joins the cast as Perry’s mother.