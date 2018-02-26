Yvette Nicole Brown Headlining ABC Comedy Pilot Most Likely To

Yvette Nicole Brown is moving on from The Mayor… but staying put at ABC.

The actress will star in the network’s comedy pilot Most Likely To, from writer Diablo Cody (United States of Tara) and über producer Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Riverdale), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The multi-cam project revolves around Markie McQueen (Brown), who had nothing in high school, and Liz Cooney, who had everything. Twenty years later, the two women are reunited under the same roof as single moms and unlikely housemates. While Markie now has a successful salon and a brilliant daughter, her insecurities are reignited when her high school bully arrives in town.

Brown — who is best known for her role on Community — is the second Mayor cast member to book a pilot since ABC pulled the comedy from its schedule in January, indicating that the show will very likely be cancelled. Earlier this month, star Brandon Micheal Hall was cast in the potential CBS dramedy God Friended Me, which also hails from Berlanti.

Are you excited for Brown’s new gig? Will you miss The Mayor?