Ratings: Celeb Big Brother Rises With Finale, Bachelor Hits 'Tell All' Lows

The finale of CBS’ first-ever Big Brother: Celebrity Edition drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, up 6 percent and two tenths from last Sunday and marking the night’s best non-Olympics rating.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (4.2 mil/1.1) had what looks to be its least watched, lowest rated “Women Tell All” ever, down a full half in the demo from recent seasons. Shark Tank (3.1 mil/0.8) ticked up from last week’s season low with its finale.

NBC’s coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics’ closing ceremony averaged 11.7 mil and a 2.4, down about 25 percent from Sochi’s 2014 closer. Leading out of that, yet another A.P. Bio preview did 4.7 mil/1.1.

