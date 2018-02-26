Pilot News: Paul Adelstein's NBC Gig, Walking Dead Stars Reunite and More

Paul Adelstein (Private Practice) and Sarayu Blue (No Tomorrow) are taking on married life in an untitled NBC comedy pilot produced by Amy Poehler, our sister site Deadline reports.

Inspired by Orli Auslander’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything, the potential series presents a working mother’s (Blue) unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all. Adelstein will play her husband, who was raised as a man’s man but is trying hard to be sensitive.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Tyler James Williams (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) will reunite with his Walking Dead co-star Lauren Cohan in the ABC action-dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, playing a rogue NSA analyst who hacked the State Department’s mainframe.

* Charity Wakefield (The Player) has landed the female lead in the ABC drama Salvage, which centers on an ex-cop who’s drawn into an investigation when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon. Wakefield’s character is described as the beautiful daughter of the town’s richest man, who comes back newly married and under mysterious circumstances.

* J.R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones, Power) has been cast in the NBC mystery Manifest, which explores what happens after a missing plane and its passengers resurface five years later. The actor will play Det. Jared Williams, whose fiancée disappeared on the flight.

* Jennifer Aspen (GCB) has joined the ABC drama Staties, about a NYPD detective (Charlie’s Angels‘ Annie Ilonzeh) who’s banished to the boonies and partnered with an Oregon State Trooper (Law & Order: SVU‘s Andy Karl). Aspen will take on the role of administrative support for the State Police unit.