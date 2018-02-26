TVLine Items: LaBelle Joins Greenleaf, Corporate and Lore Renewed and More

Singer, author and actress Patti LaBelle has been cast in the third season of OWN’s Greenleaf.

The American Horror Story alum will recur as Maxine Patterson, a Christian motivational speaker and one of Mae’s (Lynn Whitfield) college friends when the series returns this summer.

LaBelle’s previous TV credits also include Daytime Divas, Empire and A Different World.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Comedy Central’s Corporate has been renewed for a second season. The scripted comedy about the chaos of working for a corporation will air its Season 1 finale on Wednesday, March 14 at 10/9c.

* Betty Gabriel (Westworld) is set to recur in the second season of Starz’s Counterpart, which is already filming in Berlin, per Deadline.

* Lore, Amazon’s supernatural series based off of Aaron Mahnke’s podcast of the same name, has been renewed for a second season.

* Season 2 of Fauda will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, May 24.

* Nickelodeon has announced the nominees for the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, airing Saturday, March 24 at 8/7c. For the full list (and voting information), click here.

* Watch a promo for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, an unscripted docuseries from Jay-Z, slated to air on Paramount Network in July:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?