NCIS Sneak Peek: Serial Killer Paul Triff Returns 'Home' to McGee's

When CBS’ NCIS resumes Season 15 this Tuesday at 8/7c, McGee will have thrust upon him a most unwelcome houseguest — as seen in this exclusive sneak peek.

As first reported by TVLine, McGee’s worst nightmare comes true when NCIS strikes a deal with Paul Triff (returning guest star French Stewart), giving the convicted serial killer a 48-hour furlough at his former residence — meaning, McGee’s current home! — in exchange for information that can convict Gabriel Hicks.

Having to house a killer under his own roof, McGee smartly sends Delilah and the twins away, as well as arranges for “special” accommodations for the apartment’s onetime inhabitant. Press play above to see Triff survey his temporary digs, taunting Tim with gallows humor along the way.