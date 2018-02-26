The Originals' Joseph Morgan to Play Casey Affleck Role in Fox's Drama Pilot Based on Gone Baby Gone

In what would mark his first post-Originals TV gig, Joseph Morgan has nabbed the male lead in Fox’s drama pilot based on Dennis Lehane’s best-selling book (and Ben Affleck’s subsequent movie adaptation) Gone Baby Gone, TVLine has learned. Morgan will play private eye Patrick Kenzie, the role originated by Casey Affleck in the 2007 pic.

The untitled project — written by Black Sails co-creator Robert Levine — centers on detectives Kenzie and (the still-uncast) Angela Gennaro (aka “the Michelle Monaghan role” from the movie) who, armed with their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry, right wrongs the law can’t in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester.

Morgan recently wrapped work on the fifth and final season of The Originals, which is set to premiere on The CW on Friday, April 20 at 9/8c.