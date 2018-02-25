Peak TV Treasure: Queer Eye

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

QUEER EYE

NETWORK | Netflix

CREATED BY | David Collins

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 8

EPISODE LENGTH | 45 mins.

PREMISE | In this update of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, five homosexual gentlemen — design expert Bobby Berk, food expert Antoni Porowski, hair expert Jonathan Van Ness, fashion expert Tan France and culture expert Karamo Brown — travel across the great state of Georgia, helping hopeless heterosexuals achieve their goals and become the best, prettiest versions of themselves. (A notable exception: One episode finds the guys making over a fellow gay, hence the show dropping that whole “…for the Straight Guy” from its title.)

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Home- and self-improvement shows that trick you into learning things while making you laugh. On a serious note, this show will change your day-to-day life. It’ll start with you spending an extra minute or two styling your hair in the morning. Then it’ll progress to an impromptu shopping trip for a new wardrobe. And before you know it, you’re sanding and painting the coffee table in your living room at two o’clock in the morning, wondering where it all went wrong. Life is a journey.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | It’s not a question of whether you’ll cry, but how many times and to which degree of ugly it will be. While there’s plenty of fun to be had — every time the Fab Five enters a space, it’s like Kermit & Co. have just been let off the Muppet Bus after a 10-hour drive — the episodes also touch on difficult issues surrounding race, religion, sexuality, love and loss.

IS IT COMING BACK? | Nothing’s official yet, but if the critical praise and overwhelmingly positive response from viewers means anything, we’ll be spending many more seasons with these guys.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | The complete first season is available to stream on Netflix. And by popular demand, the company recently released this bonus episode in which the Fab Five make over a member of the Netflix team:

