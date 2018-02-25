OneChicago Couples, Ranked: 'Dawsey,' 'Burzek,' 'Linstead' and More

Between NBC’s Chicago Fire and spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, there is no shortage of romance in the Windy City. From “Dawsey” to “Manstead” to “Brettonio,” the #OneChicago franchise is full of mash-up couple names— and some pairings that simply can’t be contained in a hashtag.

Over the years, we rooted for P.D.‘s Halstead and Lindsay to make it work. We swooned over Casey and Dawson’s Season 5 wedding on Fire. And in the case of Severide’s many paramours, one relationship in particular had us wishing for a reunion. But not every love story is a winner. (Sorry, we’re still not sold on a certain Med duo.)

TVLine reviewed #OneChicago’s many couplings, past and present, and ranked them from worst to best. First, some guidelines for our selections:

1.) At least one-half of the pair must still be on one of the shows. (We made an exception for dearly departed Shay — and would very much welcome another LGBT storyline.) 2.) The couple must have had an on-screen relationship spanning more than one episode. 3.) No flings or casual hookups. (Sorry, Severide/Stella ‘shippers. Your day will likely come.)

