Ratings: Winter Olympics Hit Lows, Celeb Big Brother Has Its Best Friday

NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics on Friday night averaged 12.1 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, down sharply from Thursday’s numbers (14.9 mil/3.4) to mark new lows for the PyeongChang games.

Versus the final Friday in Sochi 2014 — which similarly marked a low for those winter games — NBC’s numbers were down 17 and 26 percent. Coverage peaked from 9:15-9:30 pm ET, featuring men’s snowboarding.

The night’s only other fresh fare, CBS’ Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, did 4.6 mil and a 1.1, up a tick week-to-week to mark its best Friday numbers to date.

NEXT FRIDAY: Blindspot, MacGyver, Once Upon a Time, Hawaii Five-0, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Taken and Blue Bloods all return with new episodes.