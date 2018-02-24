Celebrity Big Brother: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

In just over 24 hours, CBS will crown its first-ever Celebrity Big Brother winner. Until then, we speculate!

Following Friday’s savage double eviction — which saw bitter rivals (or perhaps misguided soulmates?) Brandi Glanville and James Maslow leaving the house — only five celebrities remain in the running for that $250,000 grand prize: Ariadna Gutierrez, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Mark McGrath, Omarosa Manigault-Newman and Ross Mathews.

But as we all know from watching this season — you know, in addition to the 19 non-celebrity seasons that preceded it — there’s a big difference between the player that deserves to win and the one that actually wins.

To that end, I’ve put together a few predictions for how the finale might shake out, given what we’ve learned about the remaining houseguests’s strategies and alliances. (Disclaimer: I assembled this prior to the airing of Saturday’s episode, so a few situations may have changed by the time you read it.)

Browse our gallery of the five finalists’ chances — you can click here for direct access — then cast your votes below for who should and/or will win.

