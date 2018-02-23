Syfy's The Expanse Gets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer

The Expanse will launch its third season on Wednesday, April 11 at 9/8c, it has been announced by Syfy, which also released a teaser trailer (above).

Picking up immediately following the emotional and suspenseful Season 2 finale, the upcoming 13-episode season finds Earth, Mars and The Belt at war, with each competing entity vying for control. Now, more than ever, the mission to unlock the secret of the protomolecule reaches an all-time high and every decision made could jeopardize the survival of the solar system.

Based on the bestselling book series collectively known as “The Expanse,” Season 3 of the Syfy drama stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams, while Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost), David Strathairn (Alphas) and Anna Hopkins (Defiance) will join the mix in recurring roles.

