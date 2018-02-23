Ratings: Bachelor Winter Games Ends on Low Note, While Olympics Tick Up

ABC’s The Bachelor Winter Games on Thursday night averaged 2.94 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating across its three-hour finale, hitting and tying season lows.

But hey, what seems like a half-dozen lasting engagements came out of it, right? Imagine if these people had known each other for six episodes! #TrueLove

Over on NBC, Winter Olympics coverage averaged 14.9 mil and a 3.4, ticking up from Wednesdays numbers though down 25 and 31 percent from the same night in Sochi 2014 (which every time I type it gives me a “One Night in Bangkok” earworm). Coverage peaked from 10:30-10:45pm ET, featuring women’s free skate.

Thursday’s most-watched and top-rated non-Olympics fare was CBS’ 8 o’clock Big Bang Theory rerun, which drew 7.9 mil and a 1.3.