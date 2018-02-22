Michelle Wolf Tapped for White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

No more Ms. Nice Lady?

Comedian Michelle Wolf has been chosen to perform at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, the organization announced Thursday.

Announcing the entertainer for the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner. #whca #whcd pic.twitter.com/tCjl6OtAW9 — WHCA (@whca) February 22, 2018

Wolf herself weighed in on the news a few minutes later.

This is true news. https://t.co/CCQkciq5bl — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) February 22, 2018

Being the evening’s big entertainer usually means performing roast-style comedy in the presence of (and often directed at) the President of the United States of America, though Donald Trump chose to skip last year’s event, which featured Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj at the podium. The list of the dinner’s recent entertainers includes Larry Wilmore, Cecily Strong, Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel.

Wolf is having quite a month: Earlier in February, Netflix announced that she would host her own weekly, late-night-esque talk show. The former Daily Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers writer also recently starred in her first HBO stand-up special, titled Nice Lady.

The annual dinner will take place on Saturday, April 28, and will be broadcast on CSPAN.

