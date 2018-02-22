Drag Race All Stars Preview: Aja Questions BeBe's Future in the Game

Are BeBe Zahara Benet‘s days on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars numbered?

Thursday’s episode (VH1, 8/7c) presents the remaining six queens with a sewing challenge, which isn’t exactly BeBe’s strongest suit. And although Aja lends her a hand in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, she wonders if this isn’t a sign of more struggles to come.

“I think BeBe feels like she’s very seasoned, but she hasn’t won any challenges, and she really just has a lot to prove,” she notes in a confessional.

Do you also suspects that BeBe’s elimination is nigh? Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the season.