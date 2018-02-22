Tiffany Haddish Set to Host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish‘s worldwide takeover continues: The Girls Trip breakout has been tapped to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Monday, June 18 at 9/8c. Haddish made the big announcement early Thursday on Instagram:

Haddish was previously one of the stars of the gone-too-soon Carmichael Show. On the heels of Girls Trip‘s massive success, she returned to NBC last fall for her SNL hosting debut. This spring, she’ll star opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS comedy The Last O.G.

Word of Haddish’s MTV gig comes just days after it was revealed that she’ll voice one of the lead characters in Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie, a new animated comedy from the team behind BoJack Horseman.

Categories and nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards will be announced at a later date.