Scandal's Bellamy Young to Headline ABC Comedic Soap False Profits

She’s leaving the White House, but she’s not leaving ABC.

Scandal star Bellamy Young has lined up her next TV role, signing on to star in the ABC pilot False Profits, TVLine has learned. A comedic soap described as “Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross,” Profits follows a group of suburban Arizona women as they battle it out for supremacy in the multi-level cosmetics game. Young will play Laura, a single mom with two kids who’s just signed on to sell cosmetics… and has no idea what she’s in for.

Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night) will pen the pilot. Young joins a cast that already has Kosha Patel (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) and newcomer Kapil Talwalkar signed on as series regulars.

Young is currently finishing up her seven-season run as former First Lady/current President Mellie Grant on ABC’s Scandal, which is set to air its series finale this April. Her co-star Joe Morton has also signed up for a new pilot, joining the cast of the CBS dramedy God Friended Me.

Will you tune in for Mellie’s next act? Hit the comments to share your take on this casting news.