Arrow Photos: Roy Returns to Star City for a Painful Reunion With Thea

Colton Haynes‘ Roy Harper makes his long-awaited return to Arrow on Thursday, March 8 (The CW, 9/8c) — but if he knows what’s good for him, he’ll make his latest visit a quick one.

New photos from “Doppelganger” find a suited-up Thea rescuing her ex-boyfriend, who appears to be bleeding from his abdomen. Or his hand. Either way, he’s not doing great.

“Roy is called back to Star City to help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team,” executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle said in a statement back in Dec. 2017. “His short visit turns into something surprising,, when he reunites with Thea and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences.”

A former member of Team Arrow, Roy was last seen in Star City in 2016.

