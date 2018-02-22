Ratings: Amazing Race Steady With Finale, Olympics Hit 5-Night Lows

CBS’ The Amazing Race wrapped its 30th running with 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week while improving on its previous finale (which did 3.9 mil/0.8 last June).

Were you happy about the winning Racers? Sound off here.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (5.6 mil/1.4) hit and equaled its best numbers since the premiere.

NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage averaged 14 mil and a 3.3, the games’ lowest numbers since Feb. 17 and down a good 30 percent from the same night in Sochi 2014.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Match Game (2.2 mil/0.4) slipped to new series lows with its winter finale.

