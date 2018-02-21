Wendy Williams Shares Graves' Disease Diagnosis, Will Take Hiatus From Show

Wendy Williams is briefly stepping away from the camera to focus on her health, she announced live during Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

After revealing that she has been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, Williams told her audience, “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation. … I was pissed. … I’m not an heiress! Who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.”

She also added the following message to her female viewers: “What I want to say to women — more than men — is to stop putting everyone first. Because if we’re not good, they’re not good.”

Watch her shocking announcement below:

“Wendy is a true champion and has never missed a day of work,” a rep for Williams’ show said in a statement. “But her health and well-being must be put before all else. Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves’ Disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism. Yesterday, Wendy’s doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync. The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition.”

As you may recall, Williams fainted on-air during a live Halloween segment in Oct. 2017. She rebounded after an unplanned commercial break, explaining to her audience that she was simply “overheated.”