The Young and the Restless Bringing Back Trio of Classic Characters in March

Three familiar faces are returning to Genoa City next month, just in time to celebrate The Young and the Restless‘ 45th anniversary.

RELATEDThe Young and the Restless Actress Melissa Claire Egan to Exit CBS Soap

Jaime Lyn Bauer and Janice Lynde will reprise the roles of Lorie and Leslie Brooks, respectively, Entertainment Weekly reports, while Meg Bennett will also be returning as Julia Newman. All three actresses will appear during the week of March 26 and begin filming their episodes today.

Bauer, whose original run on the CBS soap lasted from 1973 to 1982, was last seen in Genoa City in 2002. Lynde, also on board from the series’ inception, hasn’t been seen in town since 1977, though another actress (Victoria Mallory) assumed her role from 1977 to 1984. And Bennett, who made her debut in 1980, made her most recent Y&R visit in 2002.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Which of these ladies are you most excited to see back in town? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.