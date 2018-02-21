Superstore Renewed for Season 4

Superstore will remain open for business for another year: NBC has renewed the Thursday-night comedy for Season 4, the network announced late Wednesday. The order is for 22 episodes.

In its current third season, the America Ferrera-led workplace sitcom has averaged 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, drawing a slightly larger audience than in Season 2 while rock steady in the demo.

“Superstore is one of our signature NBC comedies, and we’re so pleased to be bringing it back for the 2018-19 season,” said NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

The Superstore pickup — combined with the previously-announced renewals for The Good Place and Will & Grace — ensures that NBC’s Thursday sitcom block will remain (mostly) intact next season. A decision is pending on Great News and, per our 2018 Renewal Scorecard, the news… does not look great.