Ratings: Kevin (Probably) Hits Lows Opposite Rising Winter Olympics

The antepenultimate episode of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World on Tuesday night drew 1.55 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating in its first Winter Olympics face-off, slipping 33 and 20 percent from its last fresh outing to mark new series lows.

Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelor Winter Games (3.2 mil/0.9) scored its best numbers yet.

NBC’s primetime Tuesday coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Games delivered 16.8 million total viewers and a 3.9 rating, hitting and tying its best numbers since last Wednesday. Coverage peaked with a from 9:15-9:30pm ET, featuring women’s alpine skiing and the women’s short program.