Damon Wayans Jr. Books Starring Role in Untitled CBS Sitcom Pilot

Damon Wayans Jr. can’t stay away from network sitcoms for long.

The New Girl and Happy Endings veteran has signed on to star in an untitled CBS comedy pilot, according to our sister site Deadline. He’ll play Peter, one half of a bored married couple who reconnects with his younger self when an up-and-coming pop star he manages decides to move in with them. (Peter’s wife and the pop star have not yet been cast.)

The multi-camera sitcom pilot is penned by Tim McAuliffe (The Last Man on Earth) and Austen Earl (9JKL), with The Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston serving as an EP. According to Deadline, Wayans’ deal to star is a lucrative one that includes points on the show and a first-look producing deal with CBS TV Studios.

Wayans played former basketball pro Coach on the Fox sitcom New Girl, serving as a series regular in Seasons 3 and 4 and appearing as a guest star in subsequent seasons. He also played Brad on ABC’s cancelled-too-soon ensemble comedy Happy Endings, which ended a three-season run in 2013. Recently, he made appearances on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine.