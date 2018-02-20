Walton Goggins to Play Kevin Spacey Role in CBS' L.A. Confidential Pilot

CBS’ new take on L.A. Confidential has booked a big name to star.

Emmy nominee Walton Goggins (Justified) has signed on to headline the buzzy pilot, according to our sister site Variety. Goggins will play the role of Detective Jack Vincennes, the flashy and morally questionable LAPD cop played by Kevin Spacey in the Oscar-winning 1997 film.

Like the film, CBS’ L.A. Confidential — which scored an official pilot order earlier this month — is based on the novel by acclaimed crime author James Ellroy, and follows a trio of homicide detectives, a reporter and an aspiring actress as their lives intersect in 1950s Los Angeles. Jordan Harper (Gotham, The Mentalist) will pen the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the project, should it go to series.

Goggins is best known to TV fans as charming criminal Boyd Crowder on FX’s Justified, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination in 2011. He also memorably played detective Shane Vendrell on The Shield and transgender prostitute Venus Van Dam on Sons of Anarchy. Recently, Goggins co-starred on History’s Navy SEAL drama SIX and with Danny McBride on HBO’s Vice Principals.