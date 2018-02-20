Tiffany Haddish to Star in Netflix Animated Comedy From BoJack Team

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish is taking a trip to Netflix.

The breakout actress will voice one of the lead characters in Tuca & Bertie, a new animated comedy from the team behind BoJack Horseman, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. She’ll play Tuca, a 30-year-old carefree toucan who lives in the same apartment building as her friend Bertie, a neurotic songbird. (The role of Bertie has not yet been cast.)

Tuca & Bertie has already landed a 10-episode straight-to-series order from Netflix. BoJack supervising producer Lisa Hanawalt will pen the pilot; BoJack creator Raphael Bob-Waksburg will serve as an executive producer, along with Hanawalt and Haddish.

Haddish is plenty busy: She’s already co-starring as Tracy Morgan’s ex in the upcoming TBS comedy The Last O.G. (debuting April 3), and she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time last November. She also played sister-in-law Nekeisha on NBC’s The Carmichael Show, which wrapped up a three-season run last summer.

