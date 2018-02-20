The Push: Netflix Reality Special Attempts to Manipulate Someone Into Committing Murder — Watch Trailer

If you’re reading this, here’s a friendly warning: Your day is about to get a lot darker.

Netflix on Tuesday released the official trailer for The Push, a disturbing new special from British psychological illusionist Derren Brown which aims to see just how far a person has to be provoked in order to commit murder.

The special, available to stream on Feb. 27, puts an ordinary man — unaware that everyone else involved is a paid actor — in an unnerving scenario in which he’s eventually forced to decide whether to literally push an elderly millionaire off a ledge to his death.

According to Netflix, Brown “exposes the psychological secrets of obedience and social compliance. He expertly lifts the lid on the terrifying truth that, when confronted with authority, our natural instinct is to unflinchingly obey without question — to such an extent that even the most moral people can be made to commit the most horrendous acts, simply because they are told to do so.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.