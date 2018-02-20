Video: Stephen Colbert 'Sickened' By Florida School Shooting, Slams Senator Marco 'House Plant' Rubio

With Late Show in reruns last week, Stephen Colbert‘s first opportunity to address last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida arrived on Tuesday night. And he did not mince words. At the top of the broadcast, a solemn Colbert admitted he was “sickened and heartbroken” both by the massacre itself (which resulted in 17 deaths) and the inaction of GOP leaders on gun control. He specifically targeted Marco Rubio, likening the Republican senator to a useless “house plant.”

Colbert struck a more hopeful tone when discussing the “inspiring” students of Parkland, Fla., who “saw their leaders doing nothing and said, ‘Hold my root beer!’

“The adults aren’t cutting it anymore,” he continued, before proposing that the U.S. change the voting laws to prohibit anyone over the age of 18 from filling out a ballot “until we do something about guns.”

Watch Colbert’s impassioned monologue above and then share your thoughts below.