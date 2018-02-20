Shadowhunters Season 3 Trailer Lays Out Lilith's Plan to Revive Jonathan

The latest preview of Shadowhunters‘ upcoming third season comes directly “from the depths of hell.” And, boy, are its arms tired.

Freeform on Tuesday released a 30-second sneak peek of the supernatural drama — exactly one month ahead of its March 20 (8/7c) premiere — giving us a closer look at Lilith (played by Arrow’s Anna Hopkins) and what she has planned for Clary & Co.

Specifically, we see that she’s determined to revive Sebastian… or Jonathan… or whatever you want to call him. (As long as you’re not calling him for a date. We all know how that ends.)

