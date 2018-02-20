TVLine Items: Santa Clarita Diet Return Date, True Detective Adds 2 and More

Hungry for more? Season 2 of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet will be served on Friday, March 23, the streamer has announced, offering up the meme below as an amuse-bouche:

* HBO’s True Detective has cast Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace) and Emily Nelson (Code Black) in recurring roles for the third season, per our sister site Deadline. No details were announced.

* John Noble — who thus far in Season 3 of Legends of Tomorrow has voiced the unseen demon Mallus — will soon appear on-screen, but playing himself, EW.com reports.

* The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon’s new comedy series based off of Conn and Hal Iggulden’s book of the same name, will premiere Friday, March 30.

* The Swedish crime drama 100 Code, starring Dominic Monaghan (Lost) and the late Michael Nyqvist (John Wick), will air on WGN America starting Tuesday, May 29 at 10/9c.

* Watch a new trailer for Season 2 of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, premiering Sunday, March 4:

