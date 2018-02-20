Katie Holmes to Star in Fox FBI Drama Pilot From Empire's Ilene Chaiken

Meet Katie Holmes, G-Woman.

The Dawson’s Creek alum will star in and executive-produce a Fox drama pilot about a controversial FBI agent, TVLine has learned.

The as-yet-untitled potential series centers on Special Agent Hazel Otis, who is in the middle of a terrorism investigation when her affair with a high-level general becomes public knowledge. As the world sees her as “the mistress,” she fights to rebuild her personal and professional lives.

Ilene Chaiken (Empire) and Melissa Scrivner Love (Person of Interest) will write the project and executive-produce alongside Holmes, Judy Smith (Scandal) and Oly Obst (The Mick).

In addition to her breakout role as little Joey Potter, Holmes’ TV work includes roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Kennedys and Ray Donovan.