Fox News to Launch Standalone Subscription Service By End of 2018

Following in the footsteps of other cable TV channels, Fox News plans to launch a standalone subscription service that will be available to viewers without a cable package.

According to the New York Times, the streaming service — Fox Nation — will offer right-leaning commentary by way of original shows, as well as cameos from such Fox News staples as Sean Hannity. The network plans to develop several hours of new daily programming with a mostly fresh roster of anchors and commentators, and will not overlap with Fox News’ regular cable broadcasts.

“Fox Nation is designed to appeal to the Fox superfan,” said John Finley, who oversees program development and production for Fox News, in an interview with the Times. “These are the folks who watch Fox News every night for hours at a time, the dedicated audience that really wants more of what we have to offer.”

Fox News is expected to make a formal announcement later today about the streaming service, which is set to launch before the end of 2018. The cost of a subscription is reportedly still being discussed. In the meantime, tell us: Are you interested in Fox Nation?