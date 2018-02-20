Ratings: Bachelor Rises, Legends Dips, Olympics Steady With Ice Dancing

ABC’s The Bachelor this Monday drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, up 5 percent and two tenths week-to-week and easily marking the night’s best non-Olympics numbers.

Among other fresh fare, CBS’ Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (5.1 mil/1.2) matched its Sunday numbers, while The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow (1.43 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth in the demo to match its season low.

Over on NBC, Winter Olympics coverage averaged 15.7 mil and a 3.6, matching Sunday’s numbers yet down a full 33 percent from the same night in Sochi 2014. Coverage peaked from 9-9:15pm ET, featuring women’s freestyle skiing and ice dancing.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.