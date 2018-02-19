Ratings: Winter Olympics Rebound From Saturday's Lows

NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics on Sunday night drew 15.7 million total viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, improving on Saturday’s PyeongChang lows (13.6 mil/3.2) while down 25 percent from the same night in Sochi 2014.

Coverage peaked from 9-9:15pm ET, featuring women’s alpine skiing and ice dance.

Among the rare bits of fresh fare airing Sunday night….

CBS | Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (4.9 mil/1.2) was steady week-to-week and up from Friday’s numbers.

ABC | AFV (5 mil/0.9) and Shark Tank (3.1 mil/0.7) each dipped, with the latter marking its second-smallest audience of the season while tying its season low in the demo.