Once Upon a Time Sneak Peek: What's Brewing in Regina's Storybrooke Vault?

ABC’s Once Upon a Time will resume its farewell run on Friday, March 2 at 8/7c with a bit of a blast from the past, returning us to a place very familiar from the series’ first six seasons.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, we flash back to “years ago” in Storybrooke, where the Wicked Witch Zelena (played by Rebecca Mader) discovers something brewing in her sister’s vault. Who’s trying to conjure something, and with what to degree of success? Press play above to find out, then read on for more.

As one can glean from the clip above, Zelena’s daughter Robin (Riverdale‘s Tiera Skovbye) is eager to pursue her magic, and to that end will engage in a dangerous relationship with someone she probably should avoid, leaving her mom to pick up the pieces.

Elsewhere in the midseason premiere, titled “Secret Garden”: Eloise strikes a deal with Kelly and Roni to protect Henry and Lucy, but nothing comes without a price and her motives run deeper than they appear to on the surface.

