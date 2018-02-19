Fergie Apologizes for Her Sultry National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Fewer than 24 hours after putting her own stamp on “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s NBA All-Star Game, Fergie is once again at center court.

The former Black-Eyed Peas singer apologized Monday for her slow-jazz take on the national anthem, which was the talk of the Internet Sunday.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” Fergie told TMZ, adding that she considers herself an artistic risk-taker, “but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

TVLine readers gave Fergie’s performance an average grade of “F.” In case you missed the pop culture moment, check it out via the video below.