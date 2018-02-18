Fergie Sings National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game — Watch & Grade It

Like it or not, the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday was treated to a Fergalicious rendition of the National Anthem.

Fergie opened basketball’s starriest night with what can only be described as a unique take on “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The onetime member of the Black Eyed Peas stepped up to the mic and performed a decidedly sultry salute to the red, white and blue.

The Internet immediately reacted to her performance — but not quite as quickly as some of the players. Case in point:

What did you think of Fergie’s performance? Does Roseanne Barr’s infamous rendition now have company, or is the Internet — as it’s known to do from time to time — overreacting? Grade it via the following poll, then drop a comment below.