Ratings: Crazy Ex Girlfriend Flat With Finale, Posts 0.2 for 26th Straight Week

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend closed Season 3 on Friday night with 610,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating, holding steady week-to-week and in fact marking two straight seasons of posting a 0.2 in the demo.

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B+.” If renewed, will it be part of The CW’s new Sunday slate? Who knows! I just wanted to throw that out there.

Elsewhere opposite the Winter Olympics, CBS’ Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (4.3 mil/1.0) slipped 17 and 23 percent from Wednesday’s numbers to match its season lows.

NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage drew 16.9 million viewers and a 3.9 rating, stabilizing after two nights of PyeongChang lows while off just 11 and 13 percent from the same night in Sochi 2014.

Coverage peaked from 10-10:15 pm ET, featuring women’s alpine skiing and men’s free skate figure skating.

