Pilot News: Zach Gilford Joins Bad Boys, Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Sitcom and More

Zach Gilford‘s next role is a far cry from Matt Saracen.

The Friday Night Lights alum has joined NBC’s untitled Bad Boys spinoff, which finds Gabrielle Union reprising her film role as Syd Burnett, who is now an LAPD detective.

Gilford — who also appears on the network’s upcoming drama Good Girls — will play LAPD homicide detective Ben Walker, a smart man with a smarter mouth who comes from money, our sister site Deadline reports. Duane Martin (All of Us) has been tapped as Walker’s competitive partner Ben Baines.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Freddie Prinze Jr. (24) and David Fynn (Undateable) have been cast in the CBS comedy I Mom So Hard as husbands to stars Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley.

* Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight) will star opposite Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) in ABC’s untitled 1970s family comedy about an Irish-Catholic clan that includes a working-class dad (Cudlitz), traditional mom (McCormack) and eight boisterous sons.

* Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) has nabbed a lead role in the CBS drama Chiefs, which explores the professional and personal lives of three different female police chiefs in Los Angeles.