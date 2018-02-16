Ratings: Winter Olympics Dip to New PyeongChang Audience Low

NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics on Thursday night drew 16 million total viewers and a 3.9 demo rating, ticking down from Wednesday’s PyeongChang lows while off 30 and 34 percent from the same night in Sochi 2014.

Coverage reportedly peaked from 10:45-11pm ET, which featured men’s short program figure skating.

Opposite the Olympics, ABC’s The Bachelor Winter Games (3 mil/0.7) ticked down from its Tuesday premiere. Leading out of that, 20/20‘s Roseanne revival special did 3.8 mil and a 0.8.

Leading Thursday’s non-Olympic programming was CBS’ Big Bang Theory rerun, which did 7.3 mil and a 1.1.