RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Gets March Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

America’s next drag superstar will be discovered sooner than you might think.

The milestone tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on Thursday, March 22, VH1 announced today, adding that each 90-minute episode will be followed by a new installment of the behind-the-scenes docu-series Untucked.

No official casting has been announced yet, but there’s a pretty good chance that Drag Race fans will spot a familiar face in the crowd of queens — unless you’ve already forgotten about Eureka, who was promised a spot in Season 10 after an injury cut her Season 9 journey short.

“As long as I’m in physical health, my knee’s repaired and my doctor releases me, I’m definitely going back,” Eureka told TVLine shortly after being eliminated. “So it’s in God’s hands at this point, but if everything plays out in the right direction, I’ll definitely go back.”

