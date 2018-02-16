Descendants 3 Ordered for Summer 2019 — Watch First Teaser Video

Mal & Co. are going to need to think up a few more ways to be wicked, as Disney Channel has officially ordered a third Descendants movie.

The announcement was made Friday during the premiere of ZOMBIES, along with a special hint from Dove Cameron (aka Maleficent’s daughter Mal) about the arrival of a new villain — specifically, the father she’s never previously mentioned.

All of the original Descendants — Cameron (Mal), Cameron Boyce (Carlos), Sofia Carson (Evie) and Booboo Stewart (Jay) — will return for the third film, as will China Anne McClain, who made her debut as Ursula’s daughter Uma in Descendants 2. Kenny Ortega will also return to direct, executive-produce and choreograph the movie.

Hit PLAY on the teaser video above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Descendants 3 below. (Any theories on Mal’s dad? I’m thinking… Hades?)