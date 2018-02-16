So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for Season 15 at Fox

Fox has filled its So You Think You Can Dance card for the foreseeable future: The choreographed competition series will return for Season 15, TVLine has learned.

Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens will return as judges, and Cat Deely will be back as host.

“It’s incredible to make it to 15 seasons, which just speaks to the impact this program has had, not only on the world of dance, but also on our loyal fans and viewers, to whom we are most grateful,” Lythgoe said via statement.

Like last season, dancers who wow the judges during auditions will earn a spot at The Academy callback rounds in Los Angeles. Those who pass that round will then go on to compete live each week for America’s votes, with dancers eliminated each week until the winner is crowned.

Nineteen-year-old Lex Ishimoto was named America’s Favorite Dancer at the culmination of Season 14, a distinction that earned him a cash prize of $250,000 and his face on the cover of Dance Spirit magazine.

Season 15 auditions will begin next month; if you’re interested, click here for more information.