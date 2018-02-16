Madeleine Stowe to Star in Fox's Musical Drama Pilot Mixtape

Victoria Grayson is singing a different tune.

Former Revenge vixen Madeleine Stowe is set to star in Fox’s musically-tinged drama pilot Mixtape, TVLine has learned. Penned by ex-Smash EP Josh Safran, the potential series centers on a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are.

Stowe will play the series-regular role of Margot, an actress who carefully controls how she presents herself to the world (but is secretly exhausted by having to do it).

Save for a 2016 guest appearance in Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, Stowe has maintained a relatively low TV profile since Revenge‘s demise in 2015.