Harry Connick Jr.'s Daytime Talk Show Harry Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Harry Connick Jr. is done talking: The actor/singer’s daytime talk show Harry has been cancelled after two seasons, according to our sister site Variety.

“Harry is ending its run after two seasons,” a NBCUniversal Domestic Television spokesperson said in a statement. “Harry is a phenomenal talent, and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.”

Launching in September 2016, Harry was a family-friendly blend of celebrity interviews, games and inspirational segments, capitalizing on Connick Jr.’s charms as a performer. It was nominated for five Daytime Emmys for its freshman run, and was renewed this past fall for a second season. Harry will continue to tape from New York City through September.

Connick Jr. recently reprised his role as Grace’s former beau Leo on NBC’s Will & Grace revival, and also served as a judge for three seasons alongside Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban on Fox’s American Idol.

