TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Casts Di, Animal Kingdom Trailer and More

Lifetime has announced who will fill the roles of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming TV-movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

New Zealand actress Bonnie Soper (Filthy Rich) will play Princess Diana, while Maggie Sullivun (Fargo) will portray Queen Elizabeth II. The movie will premiere sometime this spring, ahead of the May 19 royal wedding.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Peter Mark Kendall (Chicago Med), Michael Gaston (The Mentalist), Greg Wise (The Crown), Rade Šerbedžija (Downton Abbey), Zack Pearlman (Shameless) and Keye Chen (Silicon Valley) have joined the cast of CBS All Access’ Strange Angel, adapted from the George Pendle novel about a 1940s rocket scientist.

* James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke has been renewed for a second season on Apple Music, according to Variety.

* Take a look at a new teaser for the third season of Animal Kingdom, returning to TNT this summer.

*Watch a promo for Season 6 of FX’s The Americans, premiering Wednesday, March 28 at 10/9c.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?