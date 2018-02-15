Ratings: Amazing Race Goes Low vs. Olympics, Celeb Big Brother Steady

This Wednesday’s double dip of The Amazing Race drew 4.3 million total viewers with a 0.9 demo rating, and then 3.8 mil/0.8 opposite the PyeongChang Winter Olympics— marking season lows for the CBS competition.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition did 5.2 mil and a 1.3, matching its Tuesday numbers.

NBC’s Wednesday Olympics coverage averaged 17.1 mil and a 4.0, down 15 and 24 percent from Tuesday’s fast nationals, off 18 and 29 percent from the same night in Sochi 2014 and marking lows for the PyeongChang Winter Games. Coverage peaked from 9:30-9:45pm ET, which featured men’s alpine skiing and pairs free figure skating.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Match Game (2.24 mil/0.5) ticked down again to new series lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.